Five-Minute Tours: Abhi Ghuge, Dameon Lester, and Bethany Springer at LHUCA, Lubbock

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Abhi Ghuge: ReConsider in the Christine DeVitt Exhibition Hall; Dameon Lester: Serene Disturbances in the Helen DeVitt Jones Studio Gallery; and Bethany Springer: The New Frontier in the John F. Lott Gallery at Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA), Lubbock. Dates: August 7 – September 26, 2020.

Via LHUCA:

Abhi Ghuge: ReConsider

Abhidnya Ghuge is a multidisciplinary installation artist using printmaking techniques on paper plates to create site-responsive installations. Beginning with a birch wood panel that she carves to create the woodblock, Ghuge prints thousands of paper plates with it and then uses them to transform the space allowing the viewer to walk through and into the installation. Originally from India, a dermatologist by pervious profession, Abhidnya draws inspiration from Indian henna designs, the microscopic and macroscopic world (referencing her previous medical profession) and current cultural landscape of America. Her work celebrates patterns, organic forms and allows for a rich sensory and spatial experience. Currently teaching as an Adjunct Instructor at the Department of Art and Art History at the University of Texas at Tyler, Ghuge has shown her work in solo and group shows in New Orleans, Dallas, Houston, New York, Tennessee and Wisconsin. She has public and private collections in UK, USA and India.

Dameon Lester: Serene Disturbances

Exhibition Statement: At the foot of a receding glacier, small volcanic rocks scattered along the shores of a growing lake are disintegrating from crushing fractures. Left behind in the wake of the glacier’s recession, these scarred tokens from the mountain display an array of prismatic colors. “Serene Disturbances” is the exploration of one of these rocks as a casualty of a broken cycle brought on by climate change.

To emphasize the trajectory of this disturbance, I made a geometric pattern of the small rock and carefully returned it to its resting place. From this pattern, I further deconstructed the rock by separating its twelve faces. Each face is then manipulated by surface, line, and color into endless images referencing the rock’s slow demise and the disappearance of ice. Sculptures create glacial forms falling from the wall as others set adrift across the gallery floor, what was once a solid is now a foregone conclusion.

Now a metaphor of loss, a loss of climate, culture, and understanding, glaciers have become an equilibrium out of balance. “Serene Disturbances” shows a stillness, a frozen moment, even a serenity, until the subtlety of awkward forms and aggravating angles creep in as loud crashing truths to remind us of our own fragile position.

Bethany Springer: The New Frontier

Exhibition Statement: We stand today on the edge of a New Frontier – the frontier of the 1960s, the frontier of unknown opportunities and perils, the frontier of unfilled hopes and unfilled threats. … Beyond that frontier are uncharted areas of science and space, unsolved problems of peace and war, unconquered problems of ignorance and prejudice, unanswered questions of poverty and surplus.