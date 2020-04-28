Five-Minute Tours: TVAA Annual Juried High School Art Competition at UTDallas

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

TVAA Annual Juried High School Art Competition at the University of Texas at Dallas’ SP/N Gallery. Dates: March 5-22, 2020

Note: After more than 20 years, this will be the last year UTDallas’ Arts Program will host this highly recognized art exhibition.

Via UTD: “For more than 20 years The University of Texas At Dallas has sponsored, along with the Texas Visual Arts Association, this diverse array of artistic expressions coming out of the North Texas Regional High Schools. Since taking this on in 1998, UTD has made this a staple of recognition for outstanding area high school talents; each year providing a jury comprised of 3 recognized Dallas artists, art writers, and institutional professionals in the arts. In addition, the exhibition has been professionally designed, installed and catalogued in the UTDallas Main Gallery and now its 5,000 sq. ft. SP/N Gallery and has awarded on average over $2,200 in prize awards to 20 young talents each year. With over 1,000 entries a year of which 10% are chosen, the exhibition is considered one of the highest-profile competitions of high school art offered in Texas. It has a reputation for awarding works that are uniquely innovative, conceptually informed, highly crafted and experimentally adventurous in material use and subject. We would especially like to extend thanks to all the incredibly dedicated art teachers for inspiring their students’ participation each year with works that have made this exhibition the huge success that it has become over these many years.”

“This year’s Jurors were Emily Edwards, Curatorial Associate at the Dallas Contemporary Museum; Kristen Cochran, artist and educator; and Darryl Ratcliff, art writer, curator and organizer of socially engaged art.”

“To follow up: The Artist Advisory Board at UTD will institute an Annual Juried Art Exhibition featuring the best of works being created in the DFW area Community College art programs.”