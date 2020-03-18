Five-Minute Tours: Patrick Turk at Art Museum of Southeast Texas, Beaumont

by Glasstire March 18, 2020
Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Patrick Turk’s solo exhibition Higher Plains at Art Museum of Southeast Texas in Beaumont. Dates: March 4- June 7, 2020. “Patrick Turk explores traditional histories and ancient mythologies viewed through a psychedelic lens. By combining historical illustrations with concepts from science fiction such as time travel, sentient planets, and hypothetical biology, he creates kaleidoscopic depictions of religious, mythological, and mystical allegories.”

 

