Five-Minute Tours: Christopher Voss at SPC Fine Arts Gallery, Levelland

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Christopher Voss: Scaping Spaces at South Plains College Fine Arts Gallery in Levelland, TX. Dates: March 16 – April 17, 2020

Via South Plains College:”Christopher Voss’s body of art works consist of internal reflections addressing physical, psychological and spiritual proximities in relation to the contemporary home. He is interested in the ambiguous nature of presence and absence of spiritual, psychological and physical distance. For Voss, making art becomes a way to access and assess his own roles and responsibilities as a father and a way to confront cyclical ills of his own modeled past through his visual accountabilities. These visual conversations more so act, for the artist, as conduits that allow a connection to others as the landscape and subjects become part of a collective narrative.

“Voss’s ‘Stencil Series’ which includes landscapes, echoes, and kinetics are also a visual statement on the family. In his ‘Stencil Series’ of studies, he hopes to address the feeling of emptiness and tension by depicting taped bird figures that are naively sustainable. Amidst the varied settings, the taped presence of the birds allows for the viewer to continue the narrative and maybe feel empathy for the birds and their eventual plight. Voss connects birds to humans as they are powerful in movement, yet weak in bodily sustainability. In many of the ‘Treehouse’ and ‘Stencil Series’ of works, he uses birds and other elements to signify family members coming, and going, leaving and staying, living and passing away.”