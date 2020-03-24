Five-Minute Tours: Christopher Voss at SPC Fine Arts Gallery, Levelland

by Glasstire March 24, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail

Christopher Voss, Echo (Sunset)

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Christopher Voss: Scaping Spaces at South Plains College Fine Arts Gallery in Levelland, TX. Dates: March 16 – April 17, 2020

Via South Plains College:”Christopher Voss’s body of art works consist of internal reflections addressing physical, psychological and spiritual proximities in relation to the contemporary home. He is interested in the ambiguous nature of presence and absence of spiritual, psychological and physical distance. For Voss, making art becomes a way to access and assess his own roles and responsibilities as a father and a way to confront cyclical ills of his own modeled past through his visual accountabilities. These visual conversations more so act, for the artist, as conduits that allow a connection to others as the landscape and subjects become part of a collective narrative.

“Voss’s ‘Stencil Series’ which includes landscapes, echoes, and kinetics are also a visual statement on the family. In his ‘Stencil Series’ of studies, he hopes to address the feeling of emptiness and tension by depicting taped bird figures that are naively sustainable. Amidst the varied settings, the taped presence of the birds allows for the viewer to continue the narrative and maybe feel empathy for the birds and their eventual plight. Voss connects birds to humans as they are powerful in movement, yet weak in bodily sustainability.  In many of the ‘Treehouse’ and ‘Stencil Series’ of works, he uses birds and other elements to signify family members coming, and going, leaving and staying, living and passing away.”

0 comment

You may also like

Five-Minute Tours: Back to the Future at Ro2...

March 20, 2020

Top Five: March 19, 2020: Art You Can...

March 19, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Two Current Exhibitions at Da Vinci...

March 23, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Shawn Camp and Lana Waldrep-Appl at...

March 21, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Adam Crosson, Amada Miller, and Britt...

March 23, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Edgar Meza at Front Gallery, Houston

March 17, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Hillerbrand+Magsamen at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art,...

March 21, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Katja Loher at Anya Tish Gallery,...

March 17, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Edward Lane McCartney at Hooks-Epstein Galleries,...

March 18, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Kana Harada at Art Museum of...

March 24, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: