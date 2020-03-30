Five-Minute Tours: Gail Norfleet at Michelson Museum of Art, Marshall

by Glasstire March 30, 2020
Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Gail Norfleet: Bending Toward the Light at Michelson Museum of Art, Marshall. Dates: March 12 – May 23, 2020

Via an outside source: “The works of Dallas artist Gail Norfleet are based on reality, a real and illusionist space is painted on two transparent layers which allow light to illuminate multiple layers.”

