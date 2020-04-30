Five-Minute Tours: San Marcos Art League presents San Marcos Art Center Tour

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

San Marcos Art League presents San Marcos Art Center Tour. Featured artists: Robyn Crowell, Jamie Lea Wade, Kathryn Welch, Joan Nagel, Tracy Weinberg, Cecelia Wibbenmeyer, Lisa McPike Smith, and Margaret Adie

Via San Marcos Art League: “The San Marcos Art Center is a local hub for artists in San Marcos and Central Texas. Our gallery artists include members of the San Marcos Art League, a nonprofit arts organization who’s mission is ‘To encourage, foster, promote and nurture the arts in the San Marcos community.’ The gallery also includes a rotation of featured artists from all parts of Texas as well as work from in-house artists. All of the art in the Art Center is for sale on our website; donations are also accepted!”