Five-Minute Tours: San Marcos Art League presents San Marcos Art Center Tour

by Glasstire April 30, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

San Marcos Art League presents San Marcos Art Center Tour. Featured artists: Robyn Crowell, Jamie Lea Wade, Kathryn Welch, Joan Nagel, Tracy Weinberg, Cecelia Wibbenmeyer, Lisa McPike Smith, and Margaret Adie

Via San Marcos Art League: “The San Marcos Art Center is a local hub for artists in San Marcos and Central Texas. Our gallery artists include members of the San Marcos Art League, a nonprofit arts organization who’s mission is ‘To encourage, foster, promote and nurture the arts in the San Marcos community.’ The gallery also includes a rotation of featured artists from all parts of Texas as well as work from in-house artists. All of the art in the Art Center is for sale on our website; donations are also accepted!”

0 comment

You may also like

Five-Minute Tours: BYKERT & MORE at Texas Gallery,...

March 19, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: José Parlá at UT Austin Landmarks

April 6, 2020

Top Five: March 26, 2020. Our Top Five...

March 26, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Raphaël Barontini at Fort Worth Contemporary...

April 6, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Jon Flaming at Foltz Fine Art,...

April 1, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: the 2020 CAM Perennial at the...

April 4, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Darcie Book at the Fort Worth...

March 27, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Karl E. Hall at Foltz Fine...

April 1, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Let Me Show You This! at...

April 29, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Tsz Kam & Nat Power at...

March 24, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: