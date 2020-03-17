Five-Minute Tours: Edgar Meza at Front Gallery, Houston

by Glasstire March 17, 2020
Edgar Meza, Comedian, 2019. Gouache, acrylic,
and plaster on canvas, 20×16″.

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Edgar Meza’s solo exhibition Something for Everyone, Except You at Front Gallery, Houston. Dates: Opened February 15, and extended until further notice.

 

 

 

 

 

