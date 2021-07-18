Five-Minute Tours: Roberta Harris at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Roberta Harris: Going To The Moon And Making Love Like Crazy at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art, Houston. Dates: July 10 – September 4, 2021.

Artist talk: August 21st at 1pm in the gallery.

Via the gallery:

“HEIDI VAUGHAN FINE ART is proud to present Going to the Moon and Making Love Like Crazy, a new collection of paintings by American artist Roberta Harris. The exhibition opens Saturday, July 10, 2021, and runs through September 4, 2021 at the gallery, located at 3510 Lake Street at Colquitt in the Upper Kirby Galleries. On the day of the opening, the gallery will be open from 11 am until 8 pm, with the artist present from 5 pm to 8 pm. She will have an artist talk on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 1 pm.

“In Going to the Moon and Making Love Like Crazy, Harris thinks of herself as an explorer on an excavation site where she hopes to recover, identify and interpret her findings. The works in the exhibition reflect on love, loss, memory, nature, transformation, hope, and joy. Harris unites these themes through the use ofreflection, metaphor, and mythology. Her favorite and most ubiquitous character is the bird, which symbolizes freedom.

“Harris enjoys creating spontaneously, thinking of her works as dialogs or conversations with her inner self. Her love of paint and mixed media materials results in works with surfaces that are full of texture, energy, and passion.

Roberta Harris was born in Passaic, New Jersey, and grew up in Houston, Texas. She has lived in New York, Washington, D.C., and Santa Fe, New Mexico. Harris studied at University of Houston, Parson’s School of Design, and Hunter College in New York. She was chosen to do Independent Study at the Whitney Museum of American Art in

1972.

“Her paintings and sculptures have been exhibited nationally and internationally. Her work has been included in exhibitions at the Whitney Museum of American Art, New York; the Kimbell Museum, Ft. Worth, Tx; Houston Museum of Fine Arts; Contemporary Arts Museum Houston; Newport Harbor Art Museum, New Port Beach, CA; Victoria Art Museum, Victoria, TX; Oslo Kunstforening, Norway; National Women’s Museum, Washington, D.C; Albuquerque Museum of Fine Arts; Tyler Museum of Art, Tyler, TX; Holdsworth Gallery, Sydney, Australia; and the University of Texas Art Museum, Austin, TX.”

