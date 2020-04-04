Five-Minute Tours: the 2020 CAM Perennial at the McNay Art Museum, San Antonio

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

2020 CAM Perennial: Topographies of Truth at the McNay Art Museum in San Antonio. Dates: February 13 – May 17, 2020.

“The McNay, in collaboration with Contemporary Art Month (CAM) San Antonio, presents 2020 CAM Perennial: Topographies of Truth, featuring works by nine San Antonio-based artists. Selected by guest curator Lee Hallman, this exhibition celebrates the diverse and compelling artwork emerging from the region. Hallman is also Associate Curator at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth.

Although engaged in different processes and motivated by different interests, the artists in the exhibition share a spirit of curiosity and critical thought. Some works challenge unquestioned categories or confront historical biases. Other works investigate selfhood and identity. Works by several artists explore our relationship to nature, and the effects of media and technology on our ways of perceiving and understanding the world. Artists included in the exhibition are Jimmy James Canales, Anthony Francis, Nicholas Frank, Raul Gonzalez, Mari Hernandez, Megan Harrison, Buster Graybill, Jasmyne Graybill, and Amada Miller.”