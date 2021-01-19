Five-Minute Tours: Yevgeniya Baras and Julia Haft-Candell at Inman Gallery, Houston

by Glasstire January 19, 2021
Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Yevgeniya Baras and Julia Haft-Candell: Parts of Speech at Inman Gallery, Houston. Dates: November 12, 2020 – January 30, 2021.

From the gallery (from the exhibition essay by Clare Elliott):

Parts of Speech presents the art of two women, Yevgeniya Baras, a painter currently living and working in New York, and Julia Haft-Candell, a ceramicist based in Los Angeles. The two artists, previously unfamiliar with one another, share no official affiliation — no common artistic mentor, or school, or even the coincidence of geography. They nonetheless approach art making in a similar, intuitive manner incorporating universal themes and producing irreverent, tactile works that occupy a space somewhere between the abstract, the symbolic, and the mythical.”

