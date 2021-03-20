Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Alexandria Canchola: A Type of Girl at K Space Contemporary (Starr Gallery), Corpus Christi. Dates: February 5 – March 21, 2021.

Via K Space:

In A Type of Girl, Alexandria Canchola debuts a series of work that examines the roles society casts on each other so that they are simply a “type of character.” Canchola has investigated narrative through the combination of word and image, studying their relationship as they simultaneously merge together and break apart. This work showcases the significance that typographical forms possess using letters as formal design elements as well as basic symbols of communication. The color palettes used subvert the viewer’s idea of emotion; centering on themes such as loneliness, solitude, and voyeurism and showcasing these emotions in the bright powerful hues in which we feel them. The pieces on display reflect a broad range of work: gouache paintings, hand lettering, 3D printing, and installations connecting narrative and emotion. Alexandria Canchola is a Texas-based designer, illustrator, and practicing artist whose work is often inspired by a fondness for storytelling, color, letterforms, and filmmaking. Canchola has a BA from the University of Texas at Austin and an MFA in 2D Design from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Following detours into the fields of journalism and filmmaking, Canchola is now an Assistant Professor for the Graphic Design program at Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi.