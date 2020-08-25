Five-Minute Tours: ‘Standing Out 2020’ Artists Interviews at Rockport Center for the Arts

by Glasstire August 25, 2020
“False Teeth”, acrylic on canvas-wrapped panel, 35.875 x 36, by David Hill

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Standing Out 2020 at Rockport Center for the Arts (RCA). Dates: August 8-September 5, 2020.

Featured artists: Jayne Duryea, Flint Reed, David Hill, Janice Bartke Thompson, Catherine Vrba, Crystal Farris

Via RCA:

“Continuing a long-standing tradition now in its 36th year, Rockport Center for the Arts presents Standing Out 2020, Aug. 8–Sept. 5, a merit show featuring the work of six member artists from the Coastal Bend. Five of this year’s merit artists — Janice Bartke Thompson, Jayne Duryea, David Hill, Flint Reed and Catherine Vrba — were selected during last year’s Currents Exhibition, the annual all-members exhibit, by juror Dr. Laura Petican, Associate Professor of Art History at TAMUCC and Director of the Islander Art Gallery. The sixth artist, Crystal Farris, was selected by exhibition attendees’ popular vote, as is tradition.”

 

“Twenty-Five Squared”, oil on canvas, 24 x 24, by Janice Bartke Thompson

 

 

 

