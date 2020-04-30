Five-Minute Tours: David M. Alcantar at Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co., San Antonio

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

David M. Alcantar’s solo exhibition There is No Savior (Teasers of a long-mentioned Superman project) at Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co., San Antonio. Dates: March 12 – July 4, 2020.

“There is No Savior presents works on paper, primarily preliminary drawings, teasing a new body of work that is the culmination of research into the iconography and character of Superman as a reflection of our — America’s— desire for salvation. ”