Five-Minute Tours: “From the Vault: Selections from the Art Museum of Southeast Texas,” Tyler Museum of Art

by Glasstire November 4, 2020
Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

From the Vault: Selections from the Art Museum of Southeast Texas at Tyler Museum of Art. Dates: September 13, 2020 – February 28, 2021.

Featured artists include Helen Altman, Billy Hassell, Jules Buck Jones, Lance Letscher, Emily Peacock, Julie Speed, and many others.

Via TMA: “Organized by the Tyler Museum of Art, this exhibition is the product of a collaboration with the Art Museum of Southeast Texas (AMSET) in Beaumont. Drawn from their permanent collection, the exhibition spotlights the diversity of contemporary Texas art as well as the depth of AMSET’s holdings.”

