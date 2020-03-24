Five-Minute Tours: ‘Materials Hard + Soft’ Presented by the Greater Denton Arts Council, Denton

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Materials Hard + Soft International Contemporary Craft Competition and Exhibition at the Greater Denton Arts Council’s Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, Denton. Dates: February 7 – May 9, 2020.

Via the Greater Denton Arts Council: “Recognized as one of the premier craft exhibitions in the country, Materials: Hard + Soft International Contemporary Craft Competition and Exhibition, began in 1987 and was originally initiated by area artist Georgia Leach Gough. Now in its 33rd year, the exhibition shows the top national and international artists as we celebrate the evolving field of contemporary craft and the remarkable creativity and innovation of artists who push the boundaries of their chosen media.

“This year’s call for artists drew over 1,032 submissions from 16 countries around the world and 42 states. Juror Beth McLaughlin selected 72 works for exhibition at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center including works from 26 states and 3 countries including Honk Kong, Canada, and the United States in varying media including metal, wood, plastic, ceramic, fiber, and mixed media.

“This exhibition is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts, Texas Commission on the Arts and the City of Denton. A catalog and online verison of the exhibit are available at dentonarts.com/materialshardandsoft.”

Featuring works by: Saba Besier, Aaron Calvert, Ann Clarke, Ann Coddington, Sherri Coffey, Geraldine Craig, Nancy Crasco, Jennifer Crupi, Derek Decker, Jeffrey Lloyd Dever, Jeremy Diamond, Nate Ditzler, Gabe Duggan, Tom Eckert, Jessika Edgar, Molly Elkind, Karen Ernst, Teresa Faris, Lisa Flowers Ross, Ron Geibel, Virginia Green, Abigail Heuss, Lynne Hobaica, Jaimi Holker, Holland Houdek, Dong Kyu Kim, Jonathan Lanier, Teresa Larrabee, Ana Lopez, Danielle Lopez, Adam Manley, Jennifer Marcson, Kim McCollum, Dan Molyneux, Brett Morgan, Lydia Nakashima Degarrod, Traci O’Dwyer, Taylor Orr, Sara Parent-Ramos, Johnny Plastini, Stephanie Robison, Michael F. Rohde, Judy Row, Jacqueline Rush Lee, Abby Schnure, Luke Severson, Nancy Slagle, Ashley Catharine Smith, Lee Somers, Melinda K.P. Stees, Laura Strand, May Sum, Ruth Tabancay, Amy Usdin, Jenny Walker, Jessica Walton, Abigail Weiner, Tracy Welling, Peggy Wiedemann, Anne Wolf, Logan Woodle, and Liying Zhang.