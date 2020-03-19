Five-Minute Tours: BYKERT & MORE at Texas Gallery, Houston

by Glasstire March 19, 2020
art exhibition at Texas gallery in Houston Texas

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See past Five-Minute Tours here.

BYKERT & MORE at Texas Gallery in Houston. Dates: February 3 – March 14, 2020.

The show features works by Robin Bruch, Robert Duran, Nancy Graves, Gordon Hart, Barry Le Va, Sol LeWitt Robert Mangold, Paul Mogensen, Robert Moskowitz, David Rabinowitch, Dorothea Rockburne, and Richard Tuttle.

