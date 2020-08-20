Five-Minute Tours: Gil Rocha at Presa House Gallery, San Antonio

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Gil Rocha: The Things We Carry at Presa House, San Antonio. Dates: August 7 – August 29, 2020.

Via Presa House:

“Gil Rocha is a contemporary artist born and raised in Laredo, Texas. His art practice in and out of his studio encompasses a variety of techniques, including but not limited to assemblage, painting, drawing, sculpture, and installation. His work expresses the lexicon of the Mexican-American border and the many social/political issues that derive from it. Rocha earned a Master of Fine Arts degree from The School of the Art Institute of Chicago in 2006 and a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Texas at San Antonio in 1999. His current body of work takes on an inventive and survivalist approach with a Rascuache aesthetic. Many of his works include a combination of Spanglish text and phrases. Crude looking, yet playful, often his structures are made with a variety of discarded objects. They look familiar and portray narratives of things we carry physically and within.”

View the 360° Virtual Tour here!