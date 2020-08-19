Five-Minute Tours: Christopher Hynes at Link & Pin Gallery, Austin

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Christopher Hynes: Meditations at Link & Pin Gallery, Austin. Dates: August 7 – September 27, 2020.

Via Link & Pin:

“Hynes’s color field paintings are created with multiple layers of pigmented plaster to form a unique surface and feeling of depth. He has developed many techniques to work this material. Mainly he applies layers of media, sometimes up to 30 that he polishes or leaves with a matte surface or sands back through many layers play that play with light. Transformed by the changing light of day, the paintings are both an evocative and a meditative exploration in color and shape.

“Hynes painting philosophy is grounded in the Washington DC color field school where color, shape, and form have a spiritual meaning. He also draws from the abstract expressionist action painters who adopted the Zen approach of meditating on the surface before painting with color, energy, and gesture.

“Although Hynes is mainly known for his narrative Assemblages, painting with pigmented plaster is an important element in these works. His Assemblages are included in the 2016 publication, The Art of Found Objects”: Interviews with Texas Artists by Robert Craig Bunch as well as other publications.”

Link & Pin is now open by appointment on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.