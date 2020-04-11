Five-Minute Tours: Rosemary Cantu at K Space Contemporary, Corpus Christi

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Rosemary Cantu’s solo exhibition The Here and Now at K Space Contemporary, Corpus Christi. Dates: March 6 – April 24, 2020

Via K Space:

“The Here and Now is an exhibition of haunting drawings and sculptures by Rosemary Cantu at K Space Contemporary. Cantu’s work is a narrative of her present head space and spiritual journey to find home. The mixed media drawings represent the contemplation of the self and the undertaking of a journey to the unknown. Her figures are often deformed or manipulated into odd, disturbing shapes while her backgrounds consist of layered interiors and/or ominous invented landscapes. Cantu’s sculptures are more abstract, recalling protruding bones with plaster bandages attempting to repair or hold them together. They possess a figurative fragility yet portray a determination and resilience. Cantu’s work portrays a meticulous plan of escape and represents a journey to the here and now.

“Rosemary Cantu was born in El Paso Texas. She attended Texas A&M at Corpus Christi where she received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. After receiving her Masters of Fine Art at the University of North Carolina-Greensboro, Rosemary returned to Texas and has been living in Houston since 2002. She teaches Art Appreciation at two Houston colleges and works as a FAQ team member at Contemporary Arts Museum Houston. She has exhibited in numerous solo and group national and juried shows.”