Five-Minute Tours: Jaylen Pigford at Presa House Gallery, San Antonio

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Jaylen Pigford: See What I See at Presa House Gallery, San Antonio. Dates: April 2 – April 24, 2021.

Via the gallery:

“Presa House is pleased to welcome the first-time San Antonio, Houston-based visual artist Jaylen Pigford. See What I See is Pigford’s second solo exhibition. His first was held at Talento Bilingüe de Houston in 2019. Since 2017 Pigford has been a part of several group exhibits in the Houston area.

“Jaylen Pigford (b. 1996) is an Afro-Latino painter born and raised in Corpus Christi, Texas and based in Houston. The son of an African-American father and a mother of Mexican descent, Pigford is a self-taught artist and has been creating artwork since childhood. He sees his work as a balance of light and dark. His paintings are autobiographical reflections on past negative experiences and adversity to tell a story of self-growth through uplifting works on canvas. ‘It is always good with the bad. We all struggle, our failures test us, it’s what action we take to correct them that matters most.'”