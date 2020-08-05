Five-Minute Tours: Mary Margaret Hansen at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Mary Margaret Hansen: A tab ló at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art, Houston. Dates: Now through August 2020.

Via the gallery:

“HEIDI VAUGHAN FINE ART is proud to present A tab lo’, a new collection of photographic collages and objects by visual artist and writer Mary Margaret Hansen. The exhibition is an immersive experience combining images and words, chandeliers and assemblages, painted furniture and a series of porcelain dinner plates titled The Masks Women Wear. In keeping with the theme of masks, visitors are encouraged to wear a creative face mask when visiting the exhibition.”