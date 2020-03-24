Five-Minute Tours: Tsz Kam & Nat Power at Clamp Light Artist Studios & Gallery, San Antonio

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Step Into the Water and You Remember Everything, a show by Big Chicken & Baby Bird (Tsz Kam and Nat Power) at Clamp Light Artist Studios & Gallery in San Antonio. Dates: March 6 – April 4, 2020.

“In Step Into the Water and You Remember Everything, Kam and Power investigate themes of fantasy and escape through the framework of queer folk art. The artists seek to preserve the ritual of creating and collecting artifact and animal icons as sentimental figures. Queer folk art is a record of our time that provides a way to speculate alternative futures. In this context, Kam and Power establish a myth reflecting reality by creating fantasy spaces of an imagined past. These spaces are an escape for our inner child while also holding answers to possible futures, but only if we are brave enough to go on the quest. In this myth, we are accompanied by animals; often we are the animals themselves.”