Five-Minute Tours: Martin Amorous, Anderson Wrangle, and Pablo Gimenez Zapiola at Rudolph Blume Fine Art / ArtScan Gallery, Houston

by Glasstire April 3, 2020
Anderson Wrangle

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

FotoFest participant: The Pleasure of Unintended Consequences featuring the work of Martin Amorous, Anderson Wrangle, and Pablo Gimenez Zapiola, at Rudolph Blume Fine Art / ArtScan Gallery, Houston. Dates: March 14 – April 18, 2020 

Via the gallery: “The Pleasure of Unintended Consequences is Rudolph Blume Fine Art / ArtScan Gallery’s exhibition for Fotofest 2020. This exhibit showcases Pablo Gimenez Zapiola, Anderson Wangle and Martin Amorous. All artists have experienced the unpredictability of the creative process. After endless trial and error, suddenly there is an enlightened mistake and that opens up a totally novel vista.” For more, please go here.

 

