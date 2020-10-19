Five-Minute Tours: American Watercolor Society’s 153rd International Exhibition, LMFA, Longview

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

American Watercolor Society 153rd International Exhibition, Longview Museum of Fine Arts (LMFA), Longview. Dates: October 9-November 28, 2020.

Via LMFA: “AWS’s annual exhibition is one of the most revered watercolor exhibits in the world. Forty paintings were selected from more than 1,100 artists worldwide for this exemplary show.”

