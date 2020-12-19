Five-Minute Tours: Hedwige Jacobs at Anya Tish Gallery, Houston

Anya Tish Gallery is thrilled to announce Come Alive for a Few Seconds, the gallery’s inaugural exhibition of Singapore-born, Houston-based, Dutch artist Hedwige Jacobs. “Everything I do starts from a drawing” she says her latest body of work. She creates enchanting animations derived from her drawings, where silhouettes of human figures “…come alive for a few seconds.”

In a simple black and white palette of Jacob’s drawings, animation and video installations, figures scurry about like tiny ants and reconfigure themselves in endless variations drawn from everyday interactions. The artist is interested in the way the characters respond to one another and how they exist in the world. She seems both overwhelmed as well as inspired by the vastness of humanity and says, “It’s about isolation. We’re all alone, but we’re all together.”