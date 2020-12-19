Five-Minute Tours: Hedwige Jacobs at Anya Tish Gallery, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.
Hedwige Jacobs: Come Alive for a Few Seconds at Anya Tish Gallery, Houston. Dates: November 20, 2020–January 16, 2021.
From the gallery:
Anya Tish Gallery is thrilled to announce Come Alive for a Few Seconds, the gallery’s inaugural exhibition of Singapore-born, Houston-based, Dutch artist Hedwige Jacobs. “Everything I do starts from a drawing” she says her latest body of work. She creates enchanting animations derived from her drawings, where silhouettes of human figures “…come alive for a few seconds.”
In a simple black and white palette of Jacob’s drawings, animation and video installations, figures scurry about like tiny ants and reconfigure themselves in endless variations drawn from everyday interactions. The artist is interested in the way the characters respond to one another and how they exist in the world. She seems both overwhelmed as well as inspired by the vastness of humanity and says, “It’s about isolation. We’re all alone, but we’re all together.”