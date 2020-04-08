Five-Minute Tours: Chris Sauter at Dock Space Gallery, San Antonio

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Chris Sauter’s solo exhibition Extraction Economy at Dock Space Gallery, San Antonio. Dates: March 7 – April 30, 2020

Via Dock Space: “Extraction Economy is a meditation on the landscape. The exhibition is built around ideas rising from a video shot by the artist along the Oklahoma panhandle. Themes of resilience, sacrifice, and removal arise alongside images of agriculture, oil production, and heritage. Through video, drawing, and sculpture, the work acknowledges the complex relationships permeating the land and its role as a repository of actions.”