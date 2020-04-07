Five-Minute Tours: Gena Destri McGill at Inspired Minds Art Center, Buda

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Gena Destri McGill’s Clocking Back In at Inspired Minds Art Center, Buda. Dates: March 7 – April 12, 2020.

Interpreted from the Inspired Minds text: “Watercolor, acrylic, oil and ink: McGill’s Clocking Back In is about returning to her art journey after pausing for motherhood for several years. The show includes Texas & Out-West inspired representational landscapes as well as works with themes deeply connected to faith and nature. Above all, McGill creates art for people to buy and hang in their homes, to remind us all of what is beautiful and good.”