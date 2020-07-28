Five-Minute Tours: Jura Fossils Architecture Tour at Asia Society Texas Center, Houston

by Glasstire July 28, 2020
Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Jura Fossils Architecture Tour at Asia Society Texas Center, Houston (ASTC).

Via ASTC: “The limestone walls and floors that are a hallmark of Asia Society Texas Center’s architecture are also home to fossils dating to the Jurassic era. Learn about some of the different types of fossils in this tour by curator Bridget Bray.”

 

