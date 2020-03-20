Five-Minute Tours: Back to the Future at Ro2 Art Downtown, Dallas

by Glasstire March 20, 2020
Five-Minute Tours: Back to the Future at Ro2 Downtown, Dallas

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Back to the Future at the Ro2 Art Downtown, Dallas. Dates: February 15 – April 18, 2020.

“As Ro2 Art enters the gallery’s tenth year, we’re proud to present Back to the Future, a group show that pays homage to our first five years within a nostalgic space. This inaugural exhibition kicks-off our Downtown return and features new and favorite works by artists who have previously exhibited in this space at the base of the historic Kirby Building on Akard St. between Main and Elm.”

