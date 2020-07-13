Five-Minute Tours: Alejandro Macias at Presa House Gallery, San Antonio

by Glasstire July 13, 2020
Water that Divides and Consumes, 2019, oil, acrylic, graphite on paper, 26 x 40 in.

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Alejandro Macias: Hidden in Plain Sight at Presa House Gallery, San Antonio. Dates: July 3 – July 25, 2020

Via the gallery: “Texas native and University of Arizona Assistant Professor of Painting and Drawing Alejandro Macias‘ solo exhibition presents new and recent works that reflect on his Mexican-American experience and a broader range of borderland and Latinx issues.”

Watch the artist talk or take a 360° virtual tour of the exhibition; more info at presahouse.com

