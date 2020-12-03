Five-Minute Tours: “20 in 2020 – Part 1: 2000 to 2009” at Deborah Colton Gallery, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.
20 in 2020 – Part 1: 2000 to 2009 at Deborah Colton Gallery, Houston. Dates: Oct 24 – Nov 28, 2020.
Via the gallery:
“Deborah Colton Gallery is pleased to present a group exhibition featuring paintings, drawings, mixed media, photography, sculpture and video that reflects on highlights of Colton’s twenty years in Houston serving the community with exhibitions from around the world and supporting our Houston art history. This exhibition celebrates Colton’s 20th anniversary for exhibitions in Houston and focuses on the internationally and humanitarian-conscious programing that Deborah Colton Gallery has always been known for. All works are available for acquisition and can be viewed on our website and Viewing Room after the exhibition opens.”