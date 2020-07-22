Five-Minute Tours: Al Souza at the Tyler Museum of Art

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Bits & Pieces: Works by Al Souza at the Tyler Museum of Art. Dates: July 19-October 18, 2020.

Via the Tyler Museum of Art: “Organized by the Tyler Museum of Art, this exhibition features a variety of mixed media collages and assemblages from 2000-2010 by Al Souza. The works, including his jigsaw puzzle ‘paintings’, showcase his ability to masterfully combine various parts to create a dynamic whole.”

