Five-Minute Tours: Amy Blakemore and Edgar Leciejewski at Inman Gallery, Houston

by Glasstire April 14, 2020
Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Houston/Leipzig is a two-person exhibition by Amy Blakemore and Edgar Leciejewski at Inman Gallery, Houston. Dates: March 13- April 25, 2020. (A FotoFest 2020 participant.)

Via Inman Gallery:

“For FotoFest 2020, Inman Gallery presents a two-person exhibition of photographs by Amy Blakemore and Edgar Leciejewski. In 2018, Blakemore and Leciejewski participated in a cultural exchange between Houston and Leipzig, Germany, to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the two being sister cities. Amy’s photographs are a selection that she took while in Leipzig, and Edgar’s are searches for the American Dream at Notsuoh, The Home of EASY CREDIT.”

