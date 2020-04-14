Five-Minute Tours: “Waking Dream” at Ruby City, San Antonio

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Waking Dream at Ruby City, San Antonio. This is Ruby City’s inaugural tripartite exhibition. Artists included: Linda Pace, Jorge Pardo, Do Ho Suh, Marina Abramovic. Dates: Oct. 13, 2020 – 2021

Via Ruby City: “A tour of founder Linda Pace’s artwork in Ruby City’s inaugural tripartite exhibition Waking Dream, in honor of Pace’s birthday on April 17.”