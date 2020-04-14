Five-Minute Tours: “Waking Dream” at Ruby City, San Antonio

by Glasstire April 14, 2020
Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Waking Dream at Ruby City, San Antonio. This is Ruby City’s inaugural tripartite exhibition. Artists included: Linda Pace, Jorge Pardo, Do Ho Suh, Marina Abramovic. Dates: Oct. 13, 2020 – 2021

Via Ruby City: “A tour of founder Linda Pace’s artwork in Ruby City’s inaugural tripartite exhibition Waking Dream, in honor of Pace’s birthday on April 17.”

 

