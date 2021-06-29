Five-Minute Tours: Robert Ruello at Inman Gallery, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Robert Ruello: Angry Garden Salad at Inman Gallery, Houston. Dates: May 22 – July 2, 2021.

Via Inman Gallery:

“Inman Gallery is pleased to present Robert Ruello: Angry Garden Salad, the seventh solo exhibition for the artist at Inman Gallery since 1992. The show will include six new large-scale paintings, all completed in the past year.”