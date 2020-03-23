Five-Minute Tours: Adam Crosson, Amada Miller, and Britt Thomas at the Galveston Arts Center

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Three current solo exhibitions at the Galveston Arts Center (GAC) (see below). End dates on these exhibitions TBA.

Adam Crosson’s Haptic Recordings: The Body Eyes. Opened March 7, 2020.

Amada Miller’s But Then (Again). Opened Jan. 18, 2020

Britt Thomas’ Indian Spirit. Opened Jan. 18. 2020.

Via GAC:

1) “Adam Crosson’s exhibition, Haptic Recordings: The Body Eyes, emerges from the artist’s practice of exploring the Mississippi River and examines the results of intractable relationships with littoral spaces.”

2) Amada Miller’s “But then (again) is an exhibition of photographic and video work focusing on the celestial bodies that make seasonal appearances near our planet. Astronomers and scientists have spent centuries probing these mysterious portents, claiming everything from life-bearing origins to humanity’s destruction.”

3) Britt Thomas’ “Indian Spirit documents the Port Neches-Groves Indians high school football traditions and the community who keeps those traditions alive. The photographs take an observational approach to PN-G’s unique fusion of Texas football customs and Native American cultural appropriation that has existed in this community since 1925. The title, Indian Spirit, emerges from the name of PN-G’s mascot and reflects the community’s intense commitment to their motto of ‘Honor, Pride, Tradition.'”

Video narrator: Dennis Nance, Curator of the Galveston Arts Center.