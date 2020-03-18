Five-Minute Tours: Madison Svendgard & Marcelina Gonzales at Spellerberg Projects, Lockhart

by Glasstire March 18, 2020
Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Madison Svendgard and Marcelina Gonzales’ On Top of the Same Counter at Spellerberg Projects, Lockhart. Curated by Lisa Guevara and Michael Villarreal. Dates: March 6 – April 24. 

“Marcelina Gonzales and Madison Svendgard construct rooms or moments that are often overlooked based on their own current place in life. Gonzales focuses on snapshot memories around her home in Brownsville, Texas through oil-tinted resin collages. Svendgard paints lived-in spaces from fictional timelines as a means to romanticize the mundane. Each piece is an invitation to be nosy and experience a different perspective that is surprisingly familiar.”

 

 

 

 

