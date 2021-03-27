Five-Minute Tours: Will Wilson at the Visual Arts Center, UT Austin

by Glasstire March 27, 2021
Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Will Wilson: AIR / Survey at the Visual Arts Center (VAC), The University of Texas at Austin. Dates: January 30 – March 27, 2021.

Via the VAC:

“Large-scale resource extraction is a toxic and inescapable reality for those living in the southwestern United States. From the mining of uranium, oil, and coal, to the rerouting of water sources to generate hydroelectric power for major cities in the U.S., these material dislocations disproportionately harm Native American peoples in the region. An attention to these harmful extractions, and to the relationships between humans and the nonhuman environment, defines the practice of Santa Fe-based artist Will Wilson (Diné/Navajo). Through photography, installation, and performance, Wilson’s work addresses the balance required to maintain these lands, and the implications of our failure to do so.”

