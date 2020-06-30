Five-Minute Tours: Three Current Exhibitions at Craighead Green, Dallas

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Abhidnya Ghuge: Streaming; Damian Suarez: The Shape of Color; Anders Moseholm: Wrong Memory at Craighead Green Gallery, Dallas. Dates: March 28-July 3, 2020.

Simon Waranch: First Launch at Craighead Green Gallery, Dallas. Dates: June 4 – July 3, 2020.

New Texas Talent XXVII, Juried by Giovanni Valderas, online only at Craighead Green Gallery, Dallas. Dates: June 13 – July 25, 2020.