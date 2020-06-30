Five-Minute Tours: Three Current Exhibitions at Craighead Green, Dallas

by Glasstire June 30, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Abhidnya Ghuge: Streaming; Damian Suarez: The Shape of Color; Anders Moseholm: Wrong Memory at Craighead Green Gallery, Dallas. Dates: March 28-July 3, 2020.

Simon Waranch: First Launch at Craighead Green Gallery,  Dallas. Dates: June 4 – July 3, 2020.

New Texas Talent XXVII, Juried by Giovanni Valderas, online only at Craighead Green Gallery, Dallas. Dates: June 13 – July 25, 2020.

 

0 comment

You may also like

Five-Minute Tours: Civic TV’s “9” at the 2020...

April 16, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Max Kuhn at Webb Gallery, Waxahachie

March 30, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Looking Glass at Kinder HSPVA, Houston

May 5, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Back to the Future at Ro2...

March 20, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: William Cannings at McCormick Gallery, Midland

April 11, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Sol LeWitt at UT Austin Landmarks

May 14, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Shawn Camp and Lana Waldrep-Appl at...

March 21, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: 500XIT at 500X, Dallas

March 21, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: “Waking Dream” at Ruby City, San...

April 14, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: the 2020 CAM Perennial at the...

April 4, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: