Five-Minute Tours: Kari Englehardt at Wrong Gallery/Do Right Hall, Marfa

by Glasstire April 2, 2020
Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Kari Englehardt: Hortus Siccus Opinata at Wrong Gallery/Do Right Hall in Marfa. Dates: February 15 – March 29, 2020. 

