Five-Minute Tours: William Greiner at FWCAC, Fort Worth

William Greiner's solo exhibition Unusual Politics at Fort Worth Community Art Center.

William Greiner’s solo exhibition Unusual Politics at Fort Worth Community Art Center. Dates: Feb. 29 – April 25, 2020

Via the artist: “Never in my wildest dreams (or nightmares) did I think our country would have chosen such a divisive and controversial president. Over the past few years, I have witnessed and participated in many social media discussions (and rants) on the subject. Ultimately, I found this realm of discourse a frustrating waste of time. A more positive and constructive activity for me was to create work about the many issues I am passionate about. We are living in a Technicolor Twilight Zone, and Unusual Politics is my response.”

Artist Biography:

William Greiner is an artist residing in Fort Worth, Texas. Greiner holds Bachelor of Fine Art degrees from Tufts University and the School of the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, as well as and an MBA from Suffolk University, Boston, MA. He is the recipient of a Louisiana Endowment for the Arts Fellowship in 2004. Greiner’s work is part of more than 60 public art collections, including The Museum of Modern Art New York, The Art Institute of Chicago, The J. Paul Getty Museum, and The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Greiner has had two monographs published, The Reposed (1999) and Show & Tell (2014). Since 2014, Greiner has expanded his practice beyond photography to include painting, collage, sculpture, and printmaking. Greiners’ main photographic practice focuses on portraiture, recently executed seven portraits for the National Portrait Gallery in London. ‘Unusual Politics’ (2016-2020) is his most recent multi-disciplinary project.