Five-Minute Tours: Ellen Heck at Wally Workman Gallery, Austin

by Glasstire March 23, 2020
Abstraction from the Well, 2019 (left), Alice in Conversation with the Walrus, 2019 (right)

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Ellen Heck’s Form & Function artist talk at Wally Workman Gallery. Dates: March 7 – 29, 2020.

