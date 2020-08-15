Five-Minute Tours: Charles Benjamin Russell at Fl!ght Gallery, San Antonio

by Glasstire August 15, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Charles Benjamin Russell: A Character (s) Study at Fl!ght Gallery, San Antonio. Dates: July 3-August 29, 2020.

Private masked tours available through appointment.
Tours given by the artist every Friday and Saturday of the month of August.

Via the artist: “This is a collection of watercolor illustrations I’ve made over the past 2 years. I work on wood and paper with water color and ink. This show is about how narrative and community are create each other.”

 

0 comment

You may also like

Five-Minute Tours: Laura Latimer at Dimension Gallery, Austin

April 21, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: San Marcos Art League presents San...

April 30, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Alejandro Macias at Presa House Gallery,...

July 13, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Elizabeth Schwaiger at Co-Lab Projects, Austin

April 9, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: The Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Spanish...

March 28, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Three Exhibitions at Houston Center for...

March 26, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: The Permanent Collection: Red at the...

June 16, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: 33rd Annual Juried Art Student Exhibition...

March 27, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Michael Ray Charles at UT Austin...

April 15, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: “Through My Eyes” at Nicole Longnecker...

July 8, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: