Five-Minute Tours: Charles Benjamin Russell at Fl!ght Gallery, San Antonio

Charles Benjamin Russell: A Character (s) Study at Fl!ght Gallery, San Antonio. Dates: July 3-August 29, 2020.

Private masked tours available through appointment.

Tours given by the artist every Friday and Saturday of the month of August.

Via the artist: “This is a collection of watercolor illustrations I’ve made over the past 2 years. I work on wood and paper with water color and ink. This show is about how narrative and community are create each other.”