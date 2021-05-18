Five-Minute Tours: PLURALITY OF ISOLATIONS at Ruiz-Healy Art, San Antonio

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

PLURALITY OF ISOLATIONS at Ruiz-Healy Art, San Antonio. Dates: February 24 – May 22, 2021.

Artists: RF Alvarez, Jesse Amado, Jennifer Ling Datchuk, Jenelle Esparza, Barbara Miñarro, Cecilia Paredes, Ethel Shipton, and Carlos Rosales-Silva

Via Ruiz-Healy:

“Plurality of Isolations touches on the experiences shared by many during the COVID-19 pandemic, political distress, and fragile economic environment. The exhibition is an assemblage of the meditations of these artists who share common themes—separation, upheaval, unrest, and hope for better days to come. These periods of hardship indelibly cast a mark on art and shape the course of art history. Though the COVID-19 crisis has had a severe emotional and economic impact on the artistic community, artists are regrouping and reinventing themselves for this new normal as they have done in past catastrophes and have helped those most afflicted find solace through their work.”