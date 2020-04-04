Five-Minute Tours: Pedro Vélez at Liliana Bloch Gallery at 214 Projects, Dallas

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Pedro Vélez’s solo exhibition Emotional Hurricanes, Political Earthquakes, Quiet Protests, Neurotic Tweets at Liliana Bloch Gallery at 214 Projects, Dallas. Dates: March 6 – April 30, 2020.

Via Liliana Bloch:

“Pedro Vélez body of work encapsulates how intimacy is disrupted, occupied, and influenced by our digital selves, and the wild, uncontained landscape of political bots, social media alerts, relentless news cycles, disinformation campaigns, and emojis.”