Five-Minute Tours: Pedro Vélez at Liliana Bloch Gallery at 214 Projects, Dallas

by Glasstire April 4, 2020
Pedro Vélez, Escuchando danza luego del huracán (Listening to The Dance After The Hurricane), 2017-2019, acrylic and bleach on weather canvas, 47″w x 47″h

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Pedro Vélez’s solo exhibition Emotional Hurricanes, Political Earthquakes, Quiet Protests, Neurotic Tweets at Liliana Bloch Gallery at 214 Projects, Dallas. Dates: March 6 – April 30, 2020. 

Via Liliana Bloch:

“Pedro Vélez body of work encapsulates how intimacy is disrupted, occupied, and influenced by our digital selves, and the wild, uncontained landscape of political bots, social media alerts, relentless news cycles, disinformation campaigns, and emojis.”

 

