Five-Minute Tours: Leah Singer and Lee Ranaldo at West Texas A&M University, Canyon

by Glasstire April 22, 2021
Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Leah Singer & Lee Ranaldo: Yesterday Was A Year Ago (I don’t want a future, I want a present) at Dord Fitz Formal Gallery | Mary Moody Northen Hall at West Texas A&M University, Canyon. Dates: March 29 – April 24, 2021.

Via Dord Fitz Formal Gallery at West Texas A&M University, Canyon:

“Singer’s and Ranaldo’s project is a visual and audio survey of the last year. While the elephant in the room in the coronavirus pandemic, this show is not about that nor the other world shaking events of the last year. Rather, it is a reminder that no matter how crazy life gets that there still are beautiful moments, and this exhibition is a collection of these moments.”

