Five-Minute Tours: Alice Leora Briggs & Julián Cardona at Art League Houston

by Glasstire May 5, 2020
Five-Minute Tours: Alice Leora Briggs & Julián Cardona at Art League Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Alice Leora Briggs & Julián Cardona: The Writing on the Wall at Art League Houston. Dates: March 13 – June 27, 2020. 

“Art League Houston (ALH) is proud to present The Writing on the Wall, an installation of work by Artist Alice Leora Briggs (based in Tucson, Arizona) and text written by Julián Cardona and Briggs (Cardona is based in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico). Selected by ALH’s Artist Advisory Board during the Open Call process, The Writing on the Wall exhibits recent bodies of work addressing immigration and border politics in the city of Juárez, and features visual artwork created by Briggs in conjunction with her projects with Juárez reporter and photojournalist Julián Cardona.

Briggs and Cardona worked independently of each other, but in late 2012, writer Charles Bowden pointed out that they had been conducting research on different facets of the same project. An unusually open collaboration grew out of a Las Cruces meeting with Bowden. Cardona shared a number of photographs that Briggs used as reference material for drawings. Briggs and Cardona wrote and rewrote Cardona’s interview based narratives over a period of ten years, and the body of work on view is a result of their collaborations. For more on the show, go here.”

