Five-Minute Tours: Texas National 2020 at SFA, Nacogdoches

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Texas National 2020 at Cole Art Center @ The Old Opera House at SFA in Nacogdoches. Dates: April 30 – June 13, 2020.

“Although The Cole Art Center is currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, art lovers will still be able to view all of the artwork and the winning entries in the 26th Texas National Competition and Exhibition, Stephen F. Austin State University’s acclaimed art competition and exhibition, which can be seen virtually starting April 30 and running through June 13.”

The video walkthrough features the exhibition’s juror, Annette Lawrence.