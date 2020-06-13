Five-Minute Tours: Texas National 2020 at SFA, Nacogdoches

by Glasstire June 13, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail

Five-Minute Tours: Texas National 2020 at SFA, Nacogdoches

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Texas National 2020 at Cole Art Center @ The Old Opera House at SFA in Nacogdoches. Dates: April 30 – June 13, 2020.

“Although The Cole Art Center is currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, art lovers will still be able to view all of the artwork and the winning entries in the 26th Texas National Competition and Exhibition, Stephen F. Austin State University’s acclaimed art competition and exhibition, which can be seen virtually starting April 30 and running through June 13.”

The video walkthrough features the exhibition’s juror, Annette Lawrence.

0 comment

You may also like

Five-Minute Tours: Al Souza at Moody Gallery, Houston

March 25, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: William Cannings at McCormick Gallery, Midland

April 11, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Jade Walker at The Museum of...

April 3, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Omar González at Presa House Gallery,...

May 5, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Darcie Book at the Fort Worth...

March 27, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Bob Schneider + Margie Criner at...

March 24, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: José Parlá at UT Austin Landmarks

April 6, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Laura Latimer at Dimension Gallery, Austin

April 21, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Jane Wells at Hunt Gallery, San...

April 5, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Looking Glass at Kinder HSPVA, Houston

May 5, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: