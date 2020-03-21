Five-Minute Tours: Hillerbrand+Magsamen at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art, Houston

by Glasstire March 21, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail

The intro to the tour… . Much good art awaits inside!

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Hillerbrand+Magsamen’s Devices: Then & Now at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art in Houston. Dates: Feb. 22 – May 9, 2020. 

“From a bedazzled Little Tykes car, to embroidered photographs to photographic blanket assemblages, Hillerbrand+Magsamen provide a mythological journey to explore what we do and don’t know, and ways to cope and connect in a tumultuous world through their devices.

“The exhibition ‘Devices: Then & Now’ showing at Heidi Vaughan Fine Arts, is an interdisciplinary project rooted  in society’s ever-growing desire to exercise control over our lives through various devices.  Consisting of photography and sculpture, this exhibition presents the collaborative family’s inventions and new functions for ordinary objects made from old toys, tin foil, insulation foam, packing blankets, recycled plastics, pins, and rhinestones.

“The artists have published a book that will be released in March, 2020. Titled, 147 Devices for Integrated Principles, the book features 147 photographs and documentation of the original experimental theater performance with writing by acclaimed playwright, Kirk Lynn, and a Foreward by Alison de Lima Greene, curator of Contemporary Art & Special Projects at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. It is available in softcover and in a limited-edition collector’s hardback edition that includes a custom pressed vinyl record of music by composer Peter Stopschinski.”

 

 

 

 

0 comment

You may also like

Five-Minute Tours: AKIRASH at the George Washington Carver...

March 19, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Edgar Meza at Front Gallery, Houston

March 17, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Madison Svendgard & Marcelina Gonzales at...

March 18, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Shawn Camp and Lana Waldrep-Appl at...

March 21, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Rising Eyes of Texas 2020 at...

March 20, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Cody Arnall at Nancy Fyfe Cardozier...

March 21, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Carl Smith’s Black and White Paintings

March 19, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Mary Hayslip at Devin Borden Gallery,...

March 17, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Patrick Turk at Art Museum of...

March 18, 2020

Top Five: March 19, 2020: Art You Can...

March 19, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: