Top Five: Five tips for shooting a video walk-through tour

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech run down our top five tips for shooting your own video walk-through tours. This relates to our ongoing Five-Minute Tours series.

“Make the video that you’d want to watch.”

To view last week’s Top Five in which Brandon Zech and Christina Rees give you some hot tips on art you can still actually GO see (from your car), please go here.

****

1. Show us the art.

2. Make the video that you would want to watch.

3.A. Add a human element.

3.B. Have an artist make the video.

4. Show your viewers the space.

5. Shoot the video horizontally.

Bonus tip: Add titles